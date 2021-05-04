TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

TravelCenters of America stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,679. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $377.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.