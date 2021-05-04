Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Short Interest Update

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 530,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Tredegar by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tredegar by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tredegar by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 23,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tredegar by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TG stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

