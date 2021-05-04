Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Update

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TRMT stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.92. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.98% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from Tremont Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

TRMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jonestrading lowered Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Tremont Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.