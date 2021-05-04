Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Trevena reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

TRVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 48,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,432. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $268.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trevena by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 285,439 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 863,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Trevena by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Trevena by 1,789.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 246,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 233,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

