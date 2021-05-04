Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.24% of Trex worth $29,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 7.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth $206,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 12.7% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TREX opened at $108.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average is $88.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $110.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

