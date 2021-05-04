Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.3%.

TRN opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -568.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

