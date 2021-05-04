Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.
Trinity Industries has increased its dividend payment by 58.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.3%.
TRN opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -568.20 and a beta of 1.57.
In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.
