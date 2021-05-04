Trinseo (TSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Trinseo has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 4.33-5.18 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSE stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $76.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Insiders sold 85,844 shares of company stock worth $5,633,047 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

