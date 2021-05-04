Trinseo (TSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Trinseo has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at 4.33-5.18 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSE stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $76.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Insiders sold 85,844 shares of company stock worth $5,633,047 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Earnings History for Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit