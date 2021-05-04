trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Announces Earnings Results

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

TRVG traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. 2,076,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,785. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

