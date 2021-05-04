Trollcoin (TROLL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $1,013.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,567.59 or 0.99917290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00040406 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00205590 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000893 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001877 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

