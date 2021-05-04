Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WLTW. Truist upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.17.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $260.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $264.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

