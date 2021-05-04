Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Game Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Shares of IGT opened at $17.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. International Game Technology has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

