Truist Securities Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,386.49 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,249.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3,200.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.