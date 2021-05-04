TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after acquiring an additional 633,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $19,396,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

In related news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

