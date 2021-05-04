Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will post sales of $22.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.50 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $21.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $109.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.90 million to $110.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $122.92 million, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $130.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

TUFN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 249,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,762. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $288.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

