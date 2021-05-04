Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

TPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

