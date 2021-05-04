Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $422 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.48 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPB. Cowen boosted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

TPB opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $911.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

