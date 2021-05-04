Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $422 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.48 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPB. Cowen boosted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

TPB opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $911.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit