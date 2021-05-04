Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,593 shares of company stock valued at $11,383,968. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

