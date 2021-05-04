TurtleNetwork Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,641.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $1,641.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 100.2% against the US dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

