Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $77.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.53.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,718 shares of company stock worth $4,724,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 17,167 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,955,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

