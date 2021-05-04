U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $64.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $64.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.29 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,779 shares of company stock worth $14,319,060 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

