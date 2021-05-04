U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USAU. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of USAU opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.86. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). On average, analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Gold (USAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.