Ubex Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.48 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $1.48 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00017522 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.80 or 0.00304494 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001838 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001386 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.