UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 32.0% in April

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UCB stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54. UCB has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.4382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

