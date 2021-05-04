Ultiledger Trading Up 30.2% Over Last Week (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultiledger has a market cap of $65.14 million and $167,049.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00080967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.39 or 0.00864226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,364.11 or 0.09897410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00100679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00044055 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

