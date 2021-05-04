UNICORN Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $188.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $65,296.98 and approximately $188.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 48% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00078049 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars.

