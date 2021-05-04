Unido EP (UDO) One Day Volume Tops $479,825.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $9.19 million and $479,825.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00065466 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 2,880.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.08 or 0.03464407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.00265858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.32 or 0.01157189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.36 or 0.00733492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,024.39 or 0.99975778 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.