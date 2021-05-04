Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $223.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.06. The company has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

