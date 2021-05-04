Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.92 ($32.84).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of UN01 traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, reaching €30.46 ($35.84). 170,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion and a PE ratio of 28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. Uniper has a twelve month low of €23.44 ($27.58) and a twelve month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.24.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

