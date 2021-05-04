Unison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 3.4% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $761,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $554.60. 5,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,757. The company’s fifty day moving average is $514.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.14 and a fifty-two week high of $561.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total transaction of $2,393,885.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,279.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,203 shares of company stock worth $31,246,099. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

