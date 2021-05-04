United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.35.

UAL stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,661,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,878,876. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

