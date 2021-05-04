United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives $22.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,638 shares of company stock worth $583,516 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,804,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,123,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 660,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 374,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 202,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

UCBI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 258,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

