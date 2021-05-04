United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

UMLGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Malt Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Malt Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

