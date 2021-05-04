United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.59. 84,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,137. The company has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

