United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $3.28. United States Steel reported earnings per share of ($2.67) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%.

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE X traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. 1,105,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,167,221. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 68.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 65,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in United States Steel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 41,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 97,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

