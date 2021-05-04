United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Up to $24.68

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.68, but opened at $25.35. United States Steel shares last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 503,423 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

