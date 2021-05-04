Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Up 30.4% in April

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 172,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $684.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

ULH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 22.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 697,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 125,717 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 304.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 86,115 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 58.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

