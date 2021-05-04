Unum Group (UNM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Unum Group to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UNM opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

