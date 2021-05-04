UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

URGN opened at $19.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $10,073,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

