US Bancorp DE Acquires 151,334 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,482,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $181,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.17. 162,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,944,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

