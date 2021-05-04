US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,380,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $491,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.35. The company had a trading volume of 86,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

