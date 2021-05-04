US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,306 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $116,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.22.

The Boeing stock traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.86. 221,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,557,191. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.96. The firm has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.