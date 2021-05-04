US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 464,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $92,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Huntsman by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. 26,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

