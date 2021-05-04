US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,991,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,524 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $309,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Bank of America by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $40.22. 787,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,064,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $346.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

