US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 161,642 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Exxon Mobil worth $236,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 485,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,012,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $250.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

