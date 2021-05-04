US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,920,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,336 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $148,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,825 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 118,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.08. The company had a trading volume of 239,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885,203. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

