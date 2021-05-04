US Bancorp DE Sells 28,786 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 28,786 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Oracle were worth $99,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 245,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,669,851. The stock has a market cap of $225.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

