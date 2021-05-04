US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Get US Ecology alerts:

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,613,000 after acquiring an additional 272,219 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 310,485 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in US Ecology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 368,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.