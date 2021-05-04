Usca Ria LLC Cuts Stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 162,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 37,815 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGDM opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68.

