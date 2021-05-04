Usca Ria LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day moving average of $126.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

