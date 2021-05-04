Usca Ria LLC Has $863,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.24.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $324.28 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.